US, Venezuelan Representatives Secretly Met in Qatar - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodriguez, held a secret meeting in Qatar with US President Joe Biden's adviser three weeks ago to establish a direct channel of communication between the countries, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.

The meeting between Rodriguez and Biden's Special Assistant Juan Gonzalez took place in Doha, the news outlet reported, citing sources. The meeting was held without any intermediaries or a third party, so that nobody could interfere in the dialogue, while the negotiation covered the release of prisoners and the need to normalize Venezuela's political life.

Both Rodriguez and Gonzalez declined to comment on the meeting, El Pais reported.

This comes as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition resumed negotiations for the first time in many years. On November 26, the sides reached a deal on addressing the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, including an agreement on the continuation of talks focused on elections to be held in 2024.