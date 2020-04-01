UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:49 PM

US Ventilator Maker Targets More Than 20-Fold Increase in Machine Production - CEO

The US ventilator maker Avamed has ramped up production with 24 hour shifts in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and aims to achieve a more than 20-fold increase in output by the end of April, CEO Scott Whitaker said in an interview on Wednesday

"Before the crisis we were doing about 600 or 700 ventilators a week on the manufacturing side. We've begun to scale that up dramatically in the course of the last few weeks. We're doing about 3,000, maybe 4,000 a week now and the goal is .

.. to get to 10,000 or 15,000 later this month," Whitaker told Fox news.

Eight-hour shifts have become 24-hour shifts and company production lines now operate seven days a week, Whitaker said.

Hospitals throughout the United States have warned of a looming shortage of the machines amid predictions of an exponential increase in COVID-19 infections in the next 30 days.

Ventilators keep patients alive until they recover, when supplemental oxygen proves ineffective.

