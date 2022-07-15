UrduPoint.com

US 'Very Closely' Following Political Situation In Italy As Draghi Resigns - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 08:29 PM

US 'Very Closely' Following Political Situation in Italy as Draghi Resigns - White House

President Joe Biden is following "very closely" the political developments in Italy as Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced his resignation, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) President Joe Biden is following "very closely" the political developments in Italy as Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced his resignation, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"I would say that President Biden has deep profound respect for Prime Minister Draghi, so he's obviously following very closely the unfolding back-and-forth at home, and we'll see what happens," Sullivan said.

On Thursday, the Italian Senate expressed confidence in the government but one of the ruling coalition members, the Five-Star Movement (D5Z), refused to take part in the vote, thus reflecting their internal disagreements.

Draghi proceeded to announce his resignation after the Five-Star movement boycotted the vote, but his resignation was later rejected by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who asked him to address Parliament for clarifications on his situation.

Draghi is set to appear before the country's Parliament next Wednesday.

