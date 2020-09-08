UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Very Concerned' About Russian Flybys - Army Chief Of Staff

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:24 PM

US 'Very Concerned' About Russian Flybys - Army Chief of Staff

The US military is very concerned about recent incidents of Russian fighters flying near American aircraft, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The US military is very concerned about recent incidents of Russian fighters flying near American aircraft, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said on Monday.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said eight fighters were scrambled to intercept three US bombers that approached the Russian border over the Black Sea.

"[US] Chairman [of Joint Chiefs Mark Milley] has talked to his [Russian] counterpart and made clear he is very, very concerned," McConville said during a podcast hosted by Defense One.

Top US commanders wanted to understand what had happened and why, McConville said. He also said the United States certainly does not want to have any great power conflict with Russia or China.

Related Topics

Army Russia China United States Border

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Lebanese Politicians Ali Hassan Khali ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather remained in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City case

2 minutes ago

Sarwar for reforms in police to provide speedy jus ..

2 minutes ago

Kosovo veterans say war crimes court seized 'leake ..

4 minutes ago

WikiLeaks Founder Assange Wins Solidarity Prize of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.