US 'Very Concerned' About Russian Flybys - Army Chief of Staff

The US military is very concerned about recent incidents of Russian fighters flying near American aircraft, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The US military is very concerned about recent incidents of Russian fighters flying near American aircraft, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said on Monday.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said eight fighters were scrambled to intercept three US bombers that approached the Russian border over the Black Sea.

"[US] Chairman [of Joint Chiefs Mark Milley] has talked to his [Russian] counterpart and made clear he is very, very concerned," McConville said during a podcast hosted by Defense One.

Top US commanders wanted to understand what had happened and why, McConville said. He also said the United States certainly does not want to have any great power conflict with Russia or China.