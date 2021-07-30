WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The United States is very concerned about the situation in the city of Dara'a in southern Syria and calls on all parties in the area to immediately de-escalate tensions and allow the free movement of civilians and aid, US State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

"We are very concerned about the situation in Dara'a, including reports of harmed civilians and the extremely difficult and restrictive conditions imposed on the inhabitants by the Syrian regime," Porter said during a press briefing. "We call on all sides to immediately de-escalate an allow aid and civilians to move freely."