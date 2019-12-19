US 'Very Confident' of Signing China Deal in Early January - Treasury Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United States is highly optimistic of signing by early next month the phase one of their trade deal with China , US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview on Thursday.

"It's just going through what I would consider to be a technical, legal scrub and we'll be releasing the document and signing it in the beginning of January," Mnuchin told CNBC.

Mnuchin added that he was "very confident" that the signing would be on schedule.

The Trump administration announced last Friday that it had reached a phase one deal with China to resolve in part their 17-month long trade war that had sparked hundreds of billions of Dollars of tit-for-tat tariffs which have hurt the two giant economies and world growth.

The phase one will cover tariff relief, increased agricultural purchases and certain structural changes to intellectual property and technology issues, Trump administration officials have said.