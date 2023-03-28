UrduPoint.com

US 'Very Focused' On China's Attempts To Purchase American Lands - DHS Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 11:31 PM

The United States is very focused on China's attempts to buy American land, which could represent a security threat, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday

"We are very focused on this threat that the People' Republic of China poses to the United States in a number of regards," Mayorkas said during the hearing at the Senate Committee on the Judiciary when one of lawmakers asked him to comment on media reports that China is purchasing lands near US military bases and other critical infrastructure.

Mayorkas noted that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is working with other government agencies within the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) in order to deny suspicious deals.

DHS seeks to impose measures to mitigate possible threats during each transaction, and recommends to cancel them when those measures can not be implemented adequately, he added.

Relations between the two countries worsened in February when the US military shot down four unidentified airborne objects, including one that Washington claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon. Beijing has repeatedly stressed that its civilian airship was engaged in scientific research and entered US airspace by accident.

