US "Very Secure" Over Nuclear Deterrent Posture - Milley

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 09:34 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The United States is "very secure" in terms of its nuclear deterrent posture, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"From a nuclear deterrent posture - we are very secure because we have an exceptional nuclear system," Milley said during a congressional hearing when asked about Russia's and China's plans to increase their nuclear arsenals.

He also noted that Washington has capabilities to maintain its strategic stability. "We can guarantee it without question," he said.

However, Milley noted that other countries may also pose threat to the US. An integrated missile defense system is therefore critical in order to deter these threats, he added.

