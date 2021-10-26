WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The United States appreciates the European Union's engagement in reviving the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"We are very supportive of EU's engagement with Iran in that capacity (Iranian nuclear deal)," Price said.

A mutual return to the Iran nuclear deal "continues to be the most effective means to make sure" that Tehran "never acquires a nuclear weapon," he added.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as the European Union.

The deal stipulated that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was inked.

In 2018, the United States withdrew unilaterally from the JCPOA and reinstated comprehensive sanctions against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April, the Austrian capital of Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.