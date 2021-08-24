UrduPoint.com

US 'Very Unlikely' To Meet August 31 Afghan Withdrawal Deadline - House Intel Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said it is very unlikely the United States will meet the August 31 deadline to completely withdraw from Afghanistan given the number of people on the ground that still must be evacuated.

"I think it's possible but I think it's very unlikely given the number of Americans that still need to be evacuated, the number of SIVs [Special Immigrant visa applicants], the number of others who are members of the Afghan press, civil society leaders, women leaders; it's hard for me to imagine all of that can be accomplished between now and the end of the month," Schiff told reporters on Monday.

