US Veterans Admin. Mandates COVID-19 Jabs For Most Healthcare Workers Starting Friday

Most employees, contractors and volunteers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to continue working for the US Veterans Health Administration (VHA) in a policy that takes effect Friday, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) said on Thursday

"Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will expand his previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate Friday, Aug. 13, to apply to most Veterans Health Administration employees and volunteers and contractors who work in VHA facilities, visit VHA facilities or otherwise come into contact with VA patients and healthcare workers as part of their duties," a VA press release said.

Affected employees will have eight weeks to provide proof of vaccination to their local VHA Occupational Health Office, the release added.

"We're now including most VHA employees and volunteers and contractors in the vaccine mandate because it remains the best way to keep Veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in the release.

COVID-19-related vaccine mandates have rapidly expanded in the US, with the highly contagious delta variant now accounting for a majority of new infections, which have soared to more than 100,000 daily this month.

Earlier in the week, the Defense Department mandated vaccinations for nearly all active duty service members. Similar rules have been imposed in schools, state and local government offices and by many private employers in recent weeks.

