US Veterans Administration Continues to Face IT Security Challenges - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The US Veterans Administration continues to face several information technology security challenges as it secures and modernizes its systems, a Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Thursday.

"[F]or fiscal year 2018, VA's IG [Veterans Administration's Inspector General] reported deficiencies in control areas, such as security management, access control, configuration management, segregation of duties, and contingency planning," the report said.

The GAO warned that the Veterans Administration faces several security challenges as it secures and modernizes its information systems.

These challenges include effectively safeguarding sensitive information by implementing information security controls, addressing known vulnerabilities, accurately identifying critical cybersecurity staffing needs and managing risks in the information technology supply chain, the report said.

The Veterans Administration also needs to effectively implement information security controls, mitigate known vulnerabilities, establish elements of its cybersecurity risk management program, and identify critical cybersecurity staffing needs, the report added.