US Veterans Agency Vaccines Over 1Mln Ex-Service Members, Staff - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The US Veterans Administration (VA) reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone with the inoculation of 1 million former service members and staff, the department said on Tuesday.

"As of Feb. 2, VA has dispensed at least one dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine to more than 582,000 Veterans and has fully vaccinated over 44,000, totaling more than 626,000 doses. This is in addition to administering more than 401,000 doses to VA employees, and more than 1,200 vaccine doses to Federal partners," the VA said in a press release.

The VA said it is providing vaccines at more than 215 sites nationally with plans to expand to additional sites as vaccine supplies increase.

However, the agency also said it faces a limited supply, as with individual states, in which many of its sites run out of vaccines for short periods of time.

The VA operates 1,255 health care facilities serving 9 million enrolled veterans each year, according to an agency website.

As of Tuesday morning, the Centers for Disease Control reported that 26 million Americans had received one or two shots from nearly 50 million vaccine doses that have been distributed so far.