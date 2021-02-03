UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Veterans Agency Vaccines Over 1Mln Ex-Service Members, Staff - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Veterans Agency Vaccines Over 1Mln Ex-Service Members, Staff - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The US Veterans Administration (VA) reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone with the inoculation of 1 million former service members and staff, the department said on Tuesday.

"As of Feb. 2, VA has dispensed at least one dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine to more than 582,000 Veterans and has fully vaccinated over 44,000, totaling more than 626,000 doses. This is in addition to administering more than 401,000 doses to VA employees, and more than 1,200 vaccine doses to Federal partners," the VA said in a press release.

The VA said it is providing vaccines at more than 215 sites nationally with plans to expand to additional sites as vaccine supplies increase.

However, the agency also said it faces a limited supply, as with individual states, in which many of its sites run out of vaccines for short periods of time.

The VA operates 1,255 health care facilities serving 9 million enrolled veterans each year, according to an agency website.

As of Tuesday morning, the Centers for Disease Control reported that 26 million Americans had received one or two shots from nearly 50 million vaccine doses that have been distributed so far.

Related Topics

From Million

Recent Stories

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

25 minutes ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

26 minutes ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

2 hours ago

RDA lodges FIR against 43 illegal housing schemes

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.