US Veterans in Suicidal Crisis to Receive Free Emergency Care - Veterans Affairs Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) US military veterans who are in acute suicidal crisis will soon be able to receive free emergency treatment at any health care facility as part of an effort by the Biden administration to prevent suicide, the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) said on Friday.

"Starting January 17, Veterans in acute suicidal crisis will be able to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost - including inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days," the VA said in a statement.

Veterans need not be enrolled in the VA system to utilize the benefit, the statement added. Up to nine million veterans are not currently enrolled in the system.

The expansion of care is intended to help prevent veteran suicide by guaranteeing access to care in times of crisis, the statement said.

Preventing veteran suicide is VA's top clinical priority and a top priority for the Biden administration, the statement said.

"Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve - no matter where they need it, when they need it, or whether they're enrolled in VA care," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in the statement. "This expansion of care will save Veterans' lives, and there's nothing more important than that."

In September, the VA released its annual report on veteran suicide prevention, which found that 6,146 US veterans committed suicide in 2020 - a rate of 31.7 per 100,000. However, the number is 343 fewer than in 2019 and fewer than in any year since 2006, the report also found.