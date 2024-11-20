U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Security Council

Amid continuing Israeli war in Gaza and Lebanon, the United States Wednesday vetoed the latest resolution in the UN Security Council demanding an "immediate, unconditional and permanent "ceasefire in Gaza as well as the release of all hostages and full humanitarian access for civilians

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Amid continuing Israeli war in Gaza and Lebanon, the United States Wednesday vetoed the latest resolution in the UN Security Council demanding an "immediate, unconditional and permanent "ceasefire in Gaza as well as the release of all hostages and full humanitarian access for civilians.

Fourteen Security Council members voted for the resolution, while only the United States voted against it.

The veto was the fourth time the United States blocked an effort by the Council to demand a cease-fire since the war began over a year ago.

Since Oct 7 2023, Israeli forces have killed more than 43,900 Palestinians and wounded more than 103,000, according to the official death toll from the Palestinian health ministry. Some estimates, however, place the death toll at more than 100,000 Palestinians.

The United Nations has warned that Israeli-blockaded Gaza faces the risk of famine.

The United States under the Biden administration has provided both diplomatic cover and military support for Israel's war efforts in Gaza, and now Lebanon, while also playing a role in the negotiations for an end to the conflict.

However, more than a year on, ceasefire talks have not garnered any results.

Earlier this month, Qatar, which has played a leading role in facilitating the peace talks, announced it would withdraw as a key mediator in Gaza negotiations unless Israel and Hamas fully commit to ceasefire efforts.

On several occasions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected ceasefire proposals accepted by Hamas, defying the advice of his security establishment.

In his remarks at the Security Council, the Deputy Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine, Majed Bamya, said that there is “no right” to the mass killing of civilians, starve an entire civilian population, forcibly displace them and annexation.

“This is what Israel is doing in Gaza. These are its war objectives. This is what the absence of a ceasefire is allowing it to continue doing,” he said.

He noted that the “full-fledged” Israeli assault against Palestinian people and Palestinian land is “about everything except the hostages”.

“If the family of hostages can see that, how can anyone in this room claim otherwise?” he asked, noting that a ceasefire would allow to save lives – all lives.

While it does not resolve everything, it is the first step to resolve anything, he continued, asking what answer those unwilling to call for an unconditional ceasefire after all the death and destruction.

“Is it to accept that the killing should continue while we resolve everything, while we watch that we are not resolving anything,” he added.

Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong said Israel has flagrantly breached every red line of international humanitarian law, and even as famine is evident in Gaza, the United States always seems to find a justification to defend the country.

“No wonder people feel angry,” he told the Security Council.

The repeated use of the veto by the US has reduced the authority of the Security Council and international law to “an all-time low”.

He called on the US to take its membership seriously and to support the Council to take all necessary action, achieve a ceasefire, save lives and restore peace.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council just now that it is “shocking” that the US vetoed an effort to save Palestinian and Israeli lives, though “we should not be surprised.”

“For months, the United States has obstructed and stood in the way of Council action to address the catastrophic situation in Gaza and playing on one side of the conflict to advance its own political objectives at the expense of Palestinian lives,” he said.

He stated that at the current meeting, the Security Council would have come together to call for a comprehensive ceasefire, protection of civilians and solution to the humanitarian problems faced by Palestinians.

“The US claims it is in the interest of the region but votes against a resolution supported by the majority of the region’s countries,” he said, adding that the Council could have demanded an immediate, unconditional and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza as well as an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

“It is unconscionable that the US would cynically stand in the way of demanding such actions to save lives in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” he said.

APP/ift