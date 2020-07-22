UrduPoint.com
US Vice Admiral Malloy Says He Sees Iran-China Partnership As 'Potential Threat'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:43 PM

US Vice Admiral Malloy Says He Sees Iran-China Partnership as 'Potential Threat'

US 5th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Jim Malloy said on Wednesday that he views a partnership between China and Iran as a potential threat to the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) US 5th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Jim Malloy said on Wednesday that he views a partnership between China and Iran as a potential threat to the United States.

"I look at that in terms of a potential threat," Malloy said during a middle East Institute Defense Leadership Series discussion. "I look at it in terms of empowering a military that has suffered from, as intended, suffered from an economic squeeze on them."

Malloy explained that he sees the China-Iran partnership as a potential catalyst for activities such as ballistic missile development and continued nuclear investment, among others.

On June 21, Iran's Cabinet of Ministers approved the final draft of the Iran-China cooperation road map. Approval by Iran's parliament is needed before the deal can be signed.

In addition, Iran Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh told reporters on Monday that Tehran and Beijing have agreed on a 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan in the energy, oil and gas sectors, and Iran is ready to sign the agreement.

