Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:00 AM

US Vice President Arrives in Guatemala After Switching Air Force Two Planes - Government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Guatemala after some technical issues with her plane's landing gear caused a minor delay in her first foreign trip as vice president, the government of Guatemala said.

"The vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, arrived in Guatemala this Sunday to begin a work tour that includes a dialogue with the president @DrGiammattei," the Guatemalan government said on Twitter.

Harris had to return to Joint Base Andrews shortly after her plane took off for Latin America on Sunday, amid technical issues that forced her to switch to another Air Force Two, according to her print pooler.

Harris left the air base in Maryland on Sunday, set to begin her first foreign trip as vice president.

However, because of unusual noise coming from the plane's landing gear, the Air Force Two returned to the base, where Harris boarded another plane. This put the vice president about two hours behind schedule.

Harris is expected to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, followed by a trip to Mexico the next day, where Harris will hold talks with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Harris' first foreign trip comes amid a US border crisis, with an unprecedented number of migrants from Mexico and Guatemala having crossed into the US since President Joe Biden took office.

