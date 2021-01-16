UrduPoint.com
US Vice President Barely Escaped Capitol Rioters Last Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) US Vice President Mike Pence was on the Senate floor when protesters were already pouring into the Capitol building during the riot on June 6, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Pence, his wife and daughter were not evacuated by the Secret Service for about 14 minutes after initial reports of the attempted breach of the Capitol building by a group of President Donald Trump's supporters, the report said. The group sought to protest the lawmakers certifying electoral slates from battleground US states that Trump claims are invalid and have robbed him of election victory. Five people died in the ensuing unrest, including  an Air Force veteran who was shot by police.

"Pence and his family had just ducked into a hideaway less than 100 feet from that landing," the report said citing three sources familiar with his whereabouts. "If the pro-Trump mob had arrived seconds earlier, the attackers would have been in eyesight of the vice president as he was rushed across a reception hall into the office."

Pence was denounced as traitor by many of the protesters after presiding over the Congressional ceremony and resisting Trump's pleas to return the questionable electoral slates, and therefore the Trump supporter's proximity was perilous for the Vice President, according the report.

