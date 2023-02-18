UrduPoint.com

US Vice President Concerned Over China, Russia Moving Closer Together

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 07:31 PM

US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday that the Biden administration was worried about growing ties between China and Russia that she claimed undermined the "rules-based" order.

"We are... troubled that Beijing has deepened its relationship with Moscow since the war began.

Looking ahead, any steps by China to provide lethal support to Russia would only reward aggression," she said at the Munich Security Conference.

Harris also said that Ukraine would continue to loom large in the mind of Americans during the 2024 election cycle because "the American people understand the stakes, and the stakes being our moral interest and our strategic interest."

Highlighting the US track record of support for Kiev, Congress sent the largest bipartisan and bicameral delegation to this week's security conference in southern Germany, Harris said.

