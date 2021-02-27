US Vice President, Denmark PM Agree to Boost Arctic, NATO Policies - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris and Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed to close bilateral efforts to boost their interests in the Arctic Ocean and and strengthen NATO, the White House said in a readout on Friday.

"Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark," the readout said. "[They agreed on] close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address COVID-19, combat climate change, advance common interests in the Arctic and High North, enhance energy security, and strengthen NATO.

"

Harris expressed her commitment to strengthening the steadfast alliance between the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States, the White House continued.

"The Vice President thanked Denmark for its contributions to NATO missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, and its commitment to democracy and international development," the readout said.

Harris and Frederiksen also discussed in depth the importance of supporting women's full participation in the workforce to strengthen our economies, the White House noted.