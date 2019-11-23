UrduPoint.com
US Vice President Discusses Situation In Iraq With Country's Prime Minister - Baghdad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 10:15 PM

US Vice President Mike Pence has discussed the current situation in Iraq, including the ongoing mass protests, with the country's prime minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi Muntafiki, the Iraqi government announced on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence has discussed the current situation in Iraq, including the ongoing mass protests, with the country's prime minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi Muntafiki, the Iraqi government announced on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Pence arrived in Iraq to visit the US Al Asad Air Base and speak to the US troops.

"During the conversation, the sides have discussed bilateral relations, the prospects for cooperation, and also the latest events in Iraq, the government's efforts, reforms, aimed at satisfying the protesters' demands," the government said.

The government confirmed that the visit had been coordinated with the country's authorities and that Pence had talked to Abdul-Mahdi Muntafiki via phone.

The visit is taking place at the time when nationwide protests are sweeping across Iraq. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. The death toll went beyond 300 as of now, about 15,000 others count injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters.

