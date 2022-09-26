UrduPoint.com

US Vice President Discusses Taiwan, North Korea With Japanese Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 06:49 PM

US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recent missile launches by North Korea and tensions over Taiwan, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recent missile launches by North Korea and tensions over Taiwan, the White House said on Monday.

Harris is currently in Japan to attend former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral.

"They discussed the People's Republic of China's recent aggressive and irresponsible provocations in the Taiwan Strait, and reaffirmed the importance of preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The leaders condemned recent ballistic missile launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and pledged to work together to address the threats posed by DPRK's nuclear and ballistic weapons program," the statement said.

They also discussed the importance of resolving the issue of Japanese citizens allegedly abducted by North Korea.

Harris conveyed condolences over the assassination of former Prime Minister Abe while also discussing his legacy.

Abe was killed by a gunman in July while delivering a campaign speech in the Japanese city of Nara. The state funeral will be the second held by Japan for a former prime minister since World War II. Over 6,000 Japanese and foreign officials are expected to attend the event.

While in Japan, Harris will also meet with the prime ministers of Australia and South Korea to discuss Indo-Pacific developments, including work by the "Quad" alliance and climate change.

