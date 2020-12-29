US Vice President-Elect Harris Gets Vaccinated for Coronavirus

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday received the coronavirus vaccine at the United Medical Center in Washington, DC on live television

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday received the coronavirus vaccine at the United Medical Center in Washington, DC on live television.

"I want to thank United Medical Center in Washington, DC for the work that you do in southeast DC, serving our community that is often overlooked," Harris said. "So, it is good to be here and I've now been vaccinated."

Harris said she received the Moderna vaccine - one of the two coronavirus vaccines that are authorized in the United States - and encouraged Americans to get vaccinated.

"I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless, it happens very quickly, it is safe," Harris said, adding that she looks forward to getting the second dose.

Last Monday, US President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, also on live television, to assure Americans of its safety.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both administered in two shots with a required interval of several weeks between them.