US Vice President Harris Announces Decision to Ban US Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the decision to ban US anti-satellite weapons tests.

Harris made the announcement during a visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base in the state of California.

"I am pleased to announce that as of today, the United States commits not to conduct destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing," she said.