US Vice President Harris Announces Global Water Security Action Plan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that global water security will now be a top priority of the Biden administration.

"Vice President Harris is announcing the launch of the first-of-its-kind White House Action Plan on Global Water Security, which outlines an innovative approach to advancing water security at home and abroad," the White House said in a statement.

The plan identifies the direct links between water and US national security, and will harness the resources of the US government including science and technology as well as diplomacy, defense, and development efforts, the White House explained.

"The United States' world-leading scientific and technical expertise will support efforts to use water resources efficiently and effectively to support agriculture and food security needs, health systems strengthening, and conflict prevention efforts.

At the same time, this approach recognizes the importance of nature-based solutions, including drawing on Indigenous and local knowledge," the statement continued.

More than 2 billion people around the world lack access to safely managed drinking water and nearly half the world's population lacks access to safely managed sanitation services while the accelerating climate crisis will increase pressure on water resources during this decade, and half the world's population is expected to face severe water stress by 2030, the White House noted.