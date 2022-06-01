UrduPoint.com

US Vice President Harris Announces Global Water Security Action Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 07:19 PM

US Vice President Harris Announces Global Water Security Action Plan

US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that global water security will now be a top priority of the Biden administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that global water security will now be a top priority of the Biden administration.

"Vice President Harris is announcing the launch of the first-of-its-kind White House Action Plan on Global Water Security, which outlines an innovative approach to advancing water security at home and abroad," the White House said in a statement.

The plan identifies the direct links between water and US national security, and will harness the resources of the US government including science and technology as well as diplomacy, defense, and development efforts, the White House explained.

"The United States' world-leading scientific and technical expertise will support efforts to use water resources efficiently and effectively to support agriculture and food security needs, health systems strengthening, and conflict prevention efforts.

At the same time, this approach recognizes the importance of nature-based solutions, including drawing on Indigenous and local knowledge," the statement continued.

More than 2 billion people around the world lack access to safely managed drinking water and nearly half the world's population lacks access to safely managed sanitation services while the accelerating climate crisis will increase pressure on water resources during this decade, and half the world's population is expected to face severe water stress by 2030, the White House noted.

Related Topics

World Technology Water Agriculture White House Same United States Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Second long march date to be announced after SC’ ..

Second long march date to be announced after SC’s verdict: Imran Khan

44 seconds ago
 Pakistan ju-jitsu athletes to compete in The World ..

Pakistan ju-jitsu athletes to compete in The World Games in USA

58 seconds ago
 Russian Cinemas to Receive State Support Amid Conc ..

Russian Cinemas to Receive State Support Amid Concerns on Mass Closures - Kremli ..

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 20756 calls in May ..

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 20756 calls in May 2022

1 minute ago
 Capital police arrests five criminals

Capital police arrests five criminals

1 minute ago
 Pakistani diplomats seek KCCI help to identify inv ..

Pakistani diplomats seek KCCI help to identify investment avenues, promising exp ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.