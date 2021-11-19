UrduPoint.com

US Vice President Harris' Communications Director Leaving White House - Reports

Fri 19th November 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director Ashely Etienne will be leaving her position in the Biden administration in December, CNN reported citing a White House official.

Etienne  is a valued member of the vice president's team, who has worked tirelessly to advance the goals of the Biden administration, but she is leaving the office in December to pursue other opportunities, the report quoted the official as saying on Thursday.

The news comes amid reports of a conflict between Harris and President Joe Biden.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Sunday denied the reports, calling Harris a vital partner and a bold leader.

Harris said during an interview that she is not currently discussing plans about the 2024 presidential election with Biden.

