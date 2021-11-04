UrduPoint.com

US Vice President Harris, Macron To Meet In Paris On November 10 - US Administration

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 03:07 PM

US Vice President Harris, Macron to Meet in Paris on November 10 - US Administration



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on November 10 to discuss a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations and European security, a US administration spokeswoman told reporters.

Harris and Macron also plan to discuss problems of the Indo-Pacific region and the global healthcare, the spokeswoman said at a phone briefing.

The meeting is meant to show that the US-French partnership is important both for the world and for the US people, the spokeswoman added.

