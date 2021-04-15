UrduPoint.com
US Vice President Harris Plans To Visit Mexico, Guatemala 'Soon' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday said she plans to visit Guatemala soon, stopping off in Mexico along the way, as part of her work trying to reduce illegal immigration.

"Our focus is to deal with the root causes, and I'm looking forward to traveling, hopefully, as my first trip, to the Northern Triangle - stopping in Mexico and then going to Guatemala sometime soon," Harris said during a teleconference.

President Joe Biden had asked the vice president to take on a leadership role in addressing the root causes of migration and to focus on the Northern Triangle countries, Harris told the meeting.

The United States had an opportunity to provide the people of the Northern Triangle with some hope of improving their existence if they stayed at home, including helping with economic development and agriculture and combating violence and corruption, Harris said.

More Stories From World

