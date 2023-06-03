US Vice President Harris Says 'False Choice' to Pick Either Gun Control or 2nd Amendment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Framing the gun control debate as either supporting the Second Amendment of the US Constitution or supporting restrictions on firearms constitutes a "false debate," Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday.

"It is a false choice to suggest that we have to choose between either supporting the Second Amendment or passing reasonable gun safety laws. We can do both," Harris said during a speech for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Harris delivered the speech to students of John Lewis High school in Virginia, whose namesake is remembered as an advocate for civil rights. Harris said that she considers "the right to be safe" to be a civil right as well.

Harris called to pass a ban on so-called assault weapons, adding that "true freedom" is not possible if people are not safe.

The Second Amendment states that the right of US citizens to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The extent to which the Federal government and states are able to regulate access to firearms has been the subject of a number of US Supreme Court decisions.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court ruled a New York state law unconstitutional, finding that gun control measures must be considered in the historical tradition of US firearm regulation. The ruling has since prompted challenges to other gun laws across the country.