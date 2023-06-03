UrduPoint.com

US Vice President Harris Says 'False Choice' To Pick Either Gun Control Or 2nd Amendment

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US Vice President Harris Says 'False Choice' to Pick Either Gun Control or 2nd Amendment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Framing the gun control debate as either supporting the Second Amendment of the US Constitution or supporting restrictions on firearms constitutes a "false debate," Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday.

"It is a false choice to suggest that we have to choose between either supporting the Second Amendment or passing reasonable gun safety laws. We can do both," Harris said during a speech for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Harris delivered the speech to students of John Lewis High school in Virginia, whose namesake is remembered as an advocate for civil rights. Harris said that she considers "the right to be safe" to be a civil right as well.

Harris called to pass a ban on so-called assault weapons, adding that "true freedom" is not possible if people are not safe.

The Second Amendment states that the right of US citizens to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The extent to which the Federal government and states are able to regulate access to firearms has been the subject of a number of US Supreme Court decisions.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court ruled a New York state law unconstitutional, finding that gun control measures must be considered in the historical tradition of US firearm regulation. The ruling has since prompted challenges to other gun laws across the country.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Virginia New York June Government

Recent Stories

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

2 hours ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of ‘Friends of ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sid ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of &#039;Friends of BRI ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.