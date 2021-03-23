UrduPoint.com
US Vice President Harris Swears In William Burns As New CIA Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday administered the oath of office for William Burns to become the new Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

"Congratulations, Mr. Director," Harris said after swearing in Burns.

The US Senate confirmed Burns' nomination last Thursday by voice vote.

Burns is a career diplomat who served as US Ambassador to Jordan and Russia, where he worked in 2005-2008. He rose to the position of Deputy Secretary of State before retiring in 2014. Upon retiring from the State Department, Burns became the head of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

