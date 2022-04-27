UrduPoint.com

US Vice President Harris Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Vice President Harris Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will isolate until she tests negative, press secretary Kirsten Allen said on Tuesday.

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence," Allen said in a statement. "The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative."

Harris has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or First Lady Jill Biden due to different schedules, the statement said.

The new cases average in the United States is 44,416 per day with 1,629 hospitalizations and 314 deaths daily, according to data compiled by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden spoke with Harris over the phone on Tuesday afternoon to check in with the vice president and ensure that she has what she needs while quarantining at her home, the White House said in a pool report.

Related Topics

White House United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rana Tanveer takes notice of Pak students issues s ..

Rana Tanveer takes notice of Pak students issues studying in China

9 minutes ago
 FIA gives clean chit to its former director genera ..

FIA gives clean chit to its former director general in three inquiries

9 minutes ago
 Putin to Guterres: Problem Arose After 2014 Coup i ..

Putin to Guterres: Problem Arose After 2014 Coup in Ukraine

9 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly adopts resolution pushing stat ..

UN General Assembly adopts resolution pushing states to justify veto use

11 minutes ago
 Putin Says Guterres Misled About Humanitarian Corr ..

Putin Says Guterres Misled About Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine, They Are Wor ..

11 minutes ago
 UN Secretariat Not Authorized to Conduct Investiga ..

UN Secretariat Not Authorized to Conduct Investigations on Ukraine - Guterres

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.