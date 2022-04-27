US Vice President Harris Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will isolate until she tests negative, press secretary Kirsten Allen said on Tuesday.

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence," Allen said in a statement. "The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative."

Harris has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or First Lady Jill Biden due to different schedules, the statement said.

The new cases average in the United States is 44,416 per day with 1,629 hospitalizations and 314 deaths daily, according to data compiled by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden spoke with Harris over the phone on Tuesday afternoon to check in with the vice president and ensure that she has what she needs while quarantining at her home, the White House said in a pool report.