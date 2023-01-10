UrduPoint.com

US Vice President Harris To Swear In New Envoy To Brazil Bagley - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 02:20 AM

US Vice President Harris to Swear In New Envoy to Brazil Bagley - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) US Vice President Harris will swear in Ambassador Elizabeth Bagley to serve as next envoy to Brazil on Monday, a White House Official said on Monday.

"Today, Vice President Harris will ceremonially swear in Ambassador Elizabeth Bagley as Ambassador to Brazil," the official said. "Ambassador Bagley will be sworn in on a personal bible held by her son and daughter. The Ambassador is joined by family members below."

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, protesting the results of the presidential election since late 2022, stormed the National Congress building as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday.

Police regained control of the buildings in the evening of the same day.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil on January 1, called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of Federal forces to restore order in the capital.

Many countries and international organizations in the Americas have come out in support of the Brazilian president, with some calling the protesters' actions an anti-democratic coup attempt.

