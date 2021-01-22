UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Vice President Harris To Temporarily Stay In President's Guest House - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:29 PM

US Vice President Harris to Temporarily Stay in President's Guest House - Reports

US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will temporarily stay at Blair House, which serves as the president's guest house, while repair works and maintenance continue in the Naval Observatory, the official residence of the vice president, Politico reported on Thursday, citing Harris' spokesperson Symone Sanders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will temporarily stay at Blair House, which serves as the president's guest house, while repair works and maintenance continue in the Naval Observatory, the official residence of the vice president, Politico reported on Thursday, citing Harris' spokesperson Symone Sanders.

Blair House belongs to the Federal government and is located just steps away from the White House. US President Joe Biden spent the night at the guest house ahead of his inauguration on Wednesday, honoring a decades-old tradition.

The media previously reported that Harris and her family would not immediately move to the official residence of the vice president�as it requires household maintenance and replacement of chimney liners.

The inauguration of Harris, along with Biden, took place on Wednesday. She is the first female and the first person of color to be elected as the vice president of the US.

Related Topics

White House Family Media From Government

Recent Stories

Amir Yamin asks peoples to pray for her ailing mot ..

10 minutes ago

In call, EU chief urges Putin to release Navalny

1 minute ago

China's Annual Fee to WADA Almost Twice Smaller Th ..

6 minutes ago

Putin, European Council Chief Discussed Russia-EU ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns twin suicide blasts in ..

8 minutes ago

Swiss favour 'burqa ban', poll shows

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.