US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will temporarily stay at Blair House, which serves as the president's guest house, while repair works and maintenance continue in the Naval Observatory, the official residence of the vice president, Politico reported on Thursday, citing Harris' spokesperson Symone Sanders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will temporarily stay at Blair House, which serves as the president's guest house, while repair works and maintenance continue in the Naval Observatory, the official residence of the vice president, Politico reported on Thursday, citing Harris' spokesperson Symone Sanders.

Blair House belongs to the Federal government and is located just steps away from the White House. US President Joe Biden spent the night at the guest house ahead of his inauguration on Wednesday, honoring a decades-old tradition.

The media previously reported that Harris and her family would not immediately move to the official residence of the vice president�as it requires household maintenance and replacement of chimney liners.

The inauguration of Harris, along with Biden, took place on Wednesday. She is the first female and the first person of color to be elected as the vice president of the US.