US Vice President Kamala Harris Gets Covid-19 Booster Shot

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday received a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot and urged Americans to follow suit

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday received a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot and urged Americans to follow suit.

Harris received her third dose of the Moderna vaccine at the White House and encouraged everyone to get the booster "when you are eligible." "What we have said from the beginning: It's safe and free," she said.

The US food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna booster shots to be administered six months after the second dose to people aged 65 or older, as well as to people aged 18-64 who are either at high risk of severe Covid-19 or with frequent exposure to the virus due to the nature of their job.

Harris said that over 90 percent of Americans in intensive care units or who have died of Covid are unvaccinated.

"So let's get vaccinated and we will get through the pandemic," she said.

Many Americans are still resisting vaccinations, with only 58 percent fully immunized.

