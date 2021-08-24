UrduPoint.com

US Vice President Kamala Harris Says Beijing Laying 'Unlawful' Claim To Vast Majority Of South China Sea

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 04:36 PM

US Vice President Kamala Harris Says Beijing Laying 'Unlawful' Claim to Vast Majority of South China Sea

China has made territorial claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea and continues to "coerce and intimidate" countries in the region, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) China has made territorial claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea and continues to "coerce and intimidate" countries in the region, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday.

"In the South China Sea, we know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea. These unlawful claims have been rejected ... And Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules based on order and threaten the sovereignty of [regional] nations," Harris said during her address in Singapore, outlining the United States' foreign policy in the region, as broadcast by the CNA news channel.

The senior US official reaffirmed Washington's solidarity with its partners and allies in the face of the alleged threats posed by Beijing.

"Our engagement in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific is not against any one country, nor is it designed to make anyone choose between countries. Instead, our engagement is about advancing an optimistic vision that we have for our participation and partnership in this region, and our economic vision is a critical part of that," Harris said.

Beijing has been disputing for decades the status of a number of territories in the South China Sea that it lays claim to, primarily the Paracel and Spratly islands, and the Scarborough Shoal. China considers the Spratly archipelago to be its territory, despite the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling, which said there was no legal basis for China's maritime claims. The arbitration proceeding was initiated by the Philippines in January 2013.

The South China Sea and the East China Sea, situated in the Asian-Pacific region, are sources of tension for China and its neighbors, including Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines, as these nations continue to argue over the waters' maritime borders. China considers the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea as its territory, despite an international tribunal ruling that these claims have no legal basis.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing Singapore Scarborough Japan United States Philippines Vietnam January Asia Court

Recent Stories

Hungary Ready to Sign New Long-Term Deal With Russ ..

Hungary Ready to Sign New Long-Term Deal With Russia's Gazprom - Foreign Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 Hungary to Start Producing Russia's Sputnik V COVI ..

Hungary to Start Producing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine in 2022 - Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 Region’s largest food aid campaign distributes i ..

Region’s largest food aid campaign distributes initial 100 Million Meals world ..

11 minutes ago
 3-Days training workshop on "value chain analysis- ..

3-Days training workshop on "value chain analysis-identifying opportunities and ..

16 minutes ago
 Macao's retail sales value up 200 pct year on year ..

Macao's retail sales value up 200 pct year on year in Q2

1 minute ago
 Gunmen attack Nigeria defence academy, two officer ..

Gunmen attack Nigeria defence academy, two officers dead: official

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.