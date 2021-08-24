US Vice President Kamala Harris Says Beijing Laying 'Unlawful' Claim to Vast Majority of South China Sea

China has made territorial claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea and continues to "coerce and intimidate" countries in the region, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday

"In the South China Sea, we know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea. These unlawful claims have been rejected ... And Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules based on order and threaten the sovereignty of [regional] nations," Harris said during her address in Singapore, outlining the United States' foreign policy in the region, as broadcast by the CNA news channel.

The senior US official reaffirmed Washington's solidarity with its partners and allies in the face of the alleged threats posed by Beijing.

"Our engagement in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific is not against any one country, nor is it designed to make anyone choose between countries. Instead, our engagement is about advancing an optimistic vision that we have for our participation and partnership in this region, and our economic vision is a critical part of that," Harris said.

Beijing has been disputing for decades the status of a number of territories in the South China Sea that it lays claim to, primarily the Paracel and Spratly islands, and the Scarborough Shoal. China considers the Spratly archipelago to be its territory, despite the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling, which said there was no legal basis for China's maritime claims. The arbitration proceeding was initiated by the Philippines in January 2013.

