US Vice President Kamala Harris Walks Into White House for First Time in Her New Position

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the White House after being sworn earlier in the day as the first woman and also the first woman of south Asian decent in that position.

When reporters asked her upon arrival what would be her first task on the job, Harris responded, "Walk into work."

The former California Senator left her motorcade and walked down on Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House amid heavy presence of security personnel. During the walk, Harris was holding hands with her husband, Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, and was accompanied by other family members.

The security of the US President Joe Biden's inauguration has been guaranteed by well over 25,000 National Guard troops, Secret Service and other Federal law enforcement personnel as well as local police and police from nearby US states.

The authorities erected numerous metal fences and concrete obstacles throughout Washington, established tens of checkpoints, imposed a lockdown in the downtown area that encompassed the National Mall, and closed metro stations, roads and bridges..