US Vice President Made No Outbursts Against Russia At APEC Summit - Belousov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 01:40 PM

US Vice President Made No Outbursts Against Russia at APEC Summit - Belousov

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris did not make any disparaging remarks about Russia during her speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, head of the Russian delegation and First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on the sidelines on the event.

"I noted that the Vice President of the United States did not make any bitter statements against Russia in her speech... today. The US agenda and the main priorities were outlined," Belousov said.

Inclusive growth, decarbonization, efforts to fight climate change, gender equality and assistance to small businesses are all high on the US agenda, the Russian official said, adding that they, in fact, draw on the priorities that were laid out during the ongoing summit.

"We can only welcome it, but I think this agenda will have to be objectively adjusted as the crises develop... And I think it is a good sign that today the Americans did not cover in their opening remarks the issues they have lately been raising so persistently in connection with Ukraine," Belousov said.

