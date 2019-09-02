US Vice President Pence Says Discussed Financial Aide to Ukraine With Zelenskyy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Vice President Mike Pence said Monday he had discussed financial assistance to Ukraine with the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a recent meeting in Warsaw

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence said Monday he had discussed financial assistance to Ukraine with the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a recent meeting in Warsaw

"We discussed America's support for Ukraine and the upcoming decision the [US] president will make on the latest tranche, financial support, in great detail," Pence said.

The US vice president added that he and Zelenskyy had discussed European countries' assistance to Ukraine as well.

The meeting took place on Sunday.

In June, the US Department of Defense announced its plan to give Ukraine $250 million for the improvement of the country's armed forces.