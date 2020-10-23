US Vice President Pence, Second Lady Vote Early By Casting Ballots in Indiana

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence on Friday voted early in the US presidential election.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence on Friday voted early in the US presidential election.

"Great honor and great to be back home again," Pence said after casting his ballot in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Pence did not answer any reporters' questions after he voted.

The election is scheduled for November 3, but more than 50 million citizens so far have voted early.

President Donald Trump and his challenger, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, concluded their last presidential debate on Thursday night.