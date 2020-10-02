US Vice President Pence, Senior US Officials Test Negative for COVID-19 - Spokesman

US Vice President Mike Pence and other senior administration officials tested negative for COVID-19 after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania contracted the disease, an official spokesman said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence and other senior administration officials tested negative for COVID-19 after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania contracted the disease, an official spokesman said on Friday.

"As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," Pence's Press Secretary Devin O'Malley said via Twitter.

Several other senior administration officials have announced negative COVID-19 results after Trump on Thursday night said via Twitter that he and the first lady had tested positive for the disease and would immediately begin a quarantine at the White House.

Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he also tested negative.

"I am feeling fantastic," Pompeo told reporters during his trip to Europe.

He noted that he had not meet with Trump since September 15 and had taken four COVID-19 tests since that time.

Pompeo said he intended to go ahead with his planned trips but would consult with a medical team to evaluate whether it is appropriate to travel. The top US diplomat is scheduled to depart on a tour of Asia on Sunday.

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has also tested negative for COVID-19, his spokesperson Monica Crowley tweeted on Friday.

"As part of regular protocols, Secretary @stevenmnuchin1 has been tested daily for COVID-19," Crowley said in her tweet. "He tested negative for COVID-19 this morning and will continue to be tested daily."

Trump's physician has said the president feels fine and is likely to continue carrying out his duties while recovering. The New York Times reported that Trump's COVID-19 symptoms were "mild" and that there were signs that he had a "cold."