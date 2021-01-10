US Vice President Pence To Attend President-Elect Biden's Inauguration - Reports
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 05:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) US Vice President Mike Pence will be present at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the NBC broadcaster reported, citing a source.
Earlier, Biden invited Pence to his inauguration ceremony. Biden also told journalists that the decision by outgoing President Donald Trump to skip the ceremony was a good thing.