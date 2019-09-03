UrduPoint.com
US Vice President Pence To Visit Iceland On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:10 AM

US Vice President Pence to Visit Iceland on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday will pay an official visit to Iceland as part of his European trip.

Iceland is the first stop for Pence, who is also set to visit the United Kingdom on September 4-5 and Ireland on September 6.

The trip is aimed to address trade issues, Brexit and countering alleged Russian and Iranian aggression.

In Iceland the US vice president is expected to highlight the country's strategic importance, NATO's efforts to counter alleged Russian aggression and bilateral opportunities to expand trade and investment.

