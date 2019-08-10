US Vice President Pence to Visit London in September - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that he will travel to London in the beginning of September to re-affirm the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

"I look forward to traveling to London in early September to reaffirm our two nations' enduring and unbreakable special relationship," Pence said via Twitter.

On Wednesday, Pence met with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to discuss Iran, China as well as the future of the trade deal between United States and the United Kingdom after the latter leaves the European Union.

Raab told reporters the United Kingdom is interested in making a trade deal with the United States as soon as it is feasible. The top British diplomat noted that the United States is the United Kingdom's single largest bilateral trading partner.

On August 2, US President Donald Trump discussed trade relations with new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the telephone. Trump said in July that both countries are working on reaching a trade agreement.