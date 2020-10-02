US Vice President Pence, Wife Test Negative for COVID-19 - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19 after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania contracted the disease, an official spokesman said on Friday.

"As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," Pence's Press Secretary Devin O'Malley said via Twitter.