UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Vice President Pence, Wife Test Negative For COVID-19 - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:10 PM

US Vice President Pence, Wife Test Negative for COVID-19 - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19 after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania contracted the disease, an official spokesman said on Friday.

"As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," Pence's Press Secretary Devin O'Malley said via Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump Wife

Recent Stories

14 dead, 980 injured in 913 road traffic crashes ..

1 minute ago

Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJK

1 minute ago

Revenue public service courts' on first day of eve ..

1 minute ago

Gov't to crackdown against SOP violations in resta ..

1 minute ago

Cases disposal rate at NIRC goes up by 37 % in 202 ..

5 minutes ago

Senate body for ensuring safety SOPs in all mines

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.