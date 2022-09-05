UrduPoint.com

US Vice President, Polish Prime Minister Discuss Ukraine, NATO Eastern Flank - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 09:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris has discussed the situation in Ukraine during phone talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the White House says.

"Vice President Kamala Harris today spoke with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland. The Vice President recognized Poland's generosity and leadership in hosting millions of Ukrainian refugees and providing critical humanitarian assistance, while also providing vital security assistance to help the Ukrainian people," the White House said on Sunday.

Harris and Morawiecki also discussed bilateral cooperation, including on civil nuclear power, as well as security.

"The Vice President reaffirmed the enduring strength of the U.

S.-Polish relationship and efforts to bolster our collective security, including the permanent stationing of the U.S. Army V Corps Headquarters Forward Command Post in Poznan, which (US) President (Joe) Biden recently announced as the first permanently-stationed U.S. force presence on NATO's Eastern Flank," the White House said.

Moscow has repeatedly voiced protests to NATO countries over the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that all cargo that contains arms deliveries for Ukraine could become a target for Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed that providing Kiev with Western arms does not contribute to the resolution of the Ukraine conflict and will only have negative consequences.

