US Vice President Promised to Deploy More US Troops in Poland - Morawiecki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) US Vice President Kamala Harris has promised that the United States will deploy additional several thousand troops in Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

The prime minister, who is visiting the US, said that he discussed the US military presence in Poland during a meeting with Harris.

According to Morawiecki, Harris informed him of the US intention to deploy "additional several thousand" troops in Poland and construct a base and warehouses for US military equipment.

"Poland proposes a strategic partnership at all levels with the US, and this proposal meets with acceptance on the other side. It was also evident during @POTUS (US President) Joe Biden's visit to Poland when we discussed investment, economic and military projects," Morawiecki added, as quoted by his chancellery on Twitter.