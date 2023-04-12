Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Vice President Promised To Deploy More US Troops In Poland - Morawiecki

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US Vice President Promised to Deploy More US Troops in Poland - Morawiecki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) US Vice President Kamala Harris has promised that the United States will deploy additional several thousand troops in Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

The prime minister, who is visiting the US, said that he discussed the US military presence in Poland during a meeting with Harris.

According to Morawiecki, Harris informed him of the US intention to deploy "additional several thousand" troops in Poland and construct a base and warehouses for US military equipment.

"Poland proposes a strategic partnership at all levels with the US, and this proposal meets with acceptance on the other side. It was also evident during @POTUS (US President) Joe Biden's visit to Poland when we discussed investment, economic and military projects," Morawiecki added, as quoted by his chancellery on Twitter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Visit Poland United States All

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu D ..

Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises over AED71mn for 1 ..

1 hour ago
 e&amp;’s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 ..

E&amp;’s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 per share for H2 2022, and AED ..

2 hours ago
 Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection ..

Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection Project - Foreign Ministry

2 hours ago
 Coordinator COMSTECH calls on Vice Chancellor Punj ..

Coordinator COMSTECH calls on Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof. Dr. Khalid ..

2 hours ago
 Aftermath of the AJK HC verdict; AJK CEC issues no ..

Aftermath of the AJK HC verdict; AJK CEC issues notification of Sardar Tanveer's ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.