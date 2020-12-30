US Vice President Refused to Join Effort for Election Results Revision - Court Papers

(@FahadShabbir)

A new court filing has revealed that outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence has refused to support an initiative led by lawmaker Louie Gohmert to avert the parliament's certification of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) A new court filing has revealed that outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence has refused to support an initiative led by lawmaker Louie Gohmert to avert the parliament's certification of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

On Monday, Gohmert and 11 electors from the Arizona state, all members of the Republican Party, filed a suit with the court in which they argued that Pence should be the sole authority to determine the electors whose votes will be taken into account by Congress when it meets to certify Biden's victory on January 6.

In the new lawsuit against Pence, filed on Tuesday, the plaintiffs said they tried to resolve the issue without litigation by reaching out to Pence but failed to enlist his support.

"In the teleconference, Plaintiffs' counsel made a meaningful attempt to resolve the underlying legal issues by agreement, including advising the Vice President's counsel that Plaintiffs intended to seek immediate injunctive relief in the event the parties did not agree.

Those discussions were not successful in reaching an agreement and this lawsuit was filed," the filing read.

Had Pence agreed to join the effort, he would have been able to prevent Congress from counting the pro-Biden votes of electors in such states as Arizona and Pennsylvania. As it is, under a 1887 law, the vice president's role at the upcoming Congress meeting to certify the president-elect's victory is merely ceremonial.

According to official results, Biden collected 306 electoral votes as opposed to 232 votes cast for incumbent US President Donald Trump. The latter has not recognized his defeat, but consented to launching the power transition. Trump's mandate expires on January 20.