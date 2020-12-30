UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Vice President Refused To Join Effort For Election Results Revision - Court Papers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

US Vice President Refused to Join Effort for Election Results Revision - Court Papers

A new court filing has revealed that outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence has refused to support an initiative led by lawmaker Louie Gohmert to avert the parliament's certification of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) A new court filing has revealed that outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence has refused to support an initiative led by lawmaker Louie Gohmert to avert the parliament's certification of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

On Monday, Gohmert and 11 electors from the Arizona state, all members of the Republican Party, filed a suit with the court in which they argued that Pence should be the sole authority to determine the electors whose votes will be taken into account by Congress when it meets to certify Biden's victory on January 6.

In the new lawsuit against Pence, filed on Tuesday, the plaintiffs said they tried to resolve the issue without litigation by reaching out to Pence but failed to enlist his support.

"In the teleconference, Plaintiffs' counsel made a meaningful attempt to resolve the underlying legal issues by agreement, including advising the Vice President's counsel that Plaintiffs intended to seek immediate injunctive relief in the event the parties did not agree.

Those discussions were not successful in reaching an agreement and this lawsuit was filed," the filing read.

Had Pence agreed to join the effort, he would have been able to prevent Congress from counting the pro-Biden votes of electors in such states as Arizona and Pennsylvania. As it is, under a 1887 law, the vice president's role at the upcoming Congress meeting to certify the president-elect's victory is merely ceremonial.

According to official results, Biden collected 306 electoral votes as opposed to 232 votes cast for incumbent US President Donald Trump. The latter has not recognized his defeat, but consented to launching the power transition. Trump's mandate expires on January 20.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Trump January Congress Event All From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat confirms she will host 19th Lux Styl ..

4 minutes ago

UK Government Authorizes Use of AstraZeneca Vaccin ..

33 seconds ago

Putin Signs New Law on Foreign Agents

35 seconds ago

COVID-19 Situation in Tokyo 'Extremely Challenging ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law on Sanctions for Censorship Agains ..

2 minutes ago

Gabonese Lawmakers Adopt Constitutional Change For ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.