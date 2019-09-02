US Vice President Says Trump Hopes to Visit Poland in Fall

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that President Donald Trump was hoping to visit Poland in the fall after having to cancel his visit scheduled for this week amid Hurricane Dorian threat to the United States.

Pence traveled to Poland instead of the president.

"When president Trump phoned [Polish] President [Andrzej] Duda to inform him of his need to change plans, I know that they spoke of president Trump's sincere desire to come to Poland in the near future. And I think those plans and discussions are underway. I can assure you that president was truly disappointed that circumstances in our country did not permit him to be here. But I think his hope and expectation is to be able to be here this fall," Pence said at a joint press conference with Duda.