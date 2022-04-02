UrduPoint.com

US Vice President Says Washington Not Interested In Regime Change In Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 07:08 PM

US Vice President Says Washington Not Interested in Regime Change in Russia

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday insisted that the US is "not into a regime change" a week after US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should no longer stay in power due to the military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday insisted that the US is "not into a regime change" a week after US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should no longer stay in power due to the military operation in Ukraine

In his remarks in Warsaw last Saturday, Biden argued that "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia" and that the Russian president "cannot remain in power." The claims sparked criticism both in the US and abroad, with Biden later clarifying that Washington was not pursuing a regime change policy in Russia. US State Secretary Antony Blinken also said on Monday that the US does not work toward regime change in Russia, or anywhere else.

"Let me be very clear. We are not into the regime change.

That is not our policy. Period," Harris said.

However, she noted that sanctions imposed against Russia will remain in effect as long as the "atrocities" in Ukraine continue.

At the same time, Harris claimed that the US policy has been and will continue to be "focused on real issue at hand," which is the needs of the Ukrainian people.

"We will continue to support (Ukraine) through humanitarian assistance, through security assistance, but also ensuring that there will be serious consequence for Vladimir Putin and Russia aggression," Harris added.

The Russian authorities have also reacted to Biden's statements, saying that it is for the Russian citizens to decide who will govern the country and that such claims by the US raise profound concerns.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Warsaw Vladimir Putin Same

Recent Stories

Smuggling bid foiled, 22.6-kg hashish seized

Smuggling bid foiled, 22.6-kg hashish seized

24 seconds ago
 Metro Bus to be suspended on April 3

Metro Bus to be suspended on April 3

27 seconds ago
 150 head constables to get departmental promotion ..

150 head constables to get departmental promotion after course

29 seconds ago
 Car Crash in Nigeria Kills 13, Injures 32 - Report ..

Car Crash in Nigeria Kills 13, Injures 32 - Reports

30 seconds ago
 Conspiracy to give impression of differences betwe ..

Conspiracy to give impression of differences between govt, national institutions ..

4 minutes ago
 9 dead, 1,348 injured in Punjab road accidents

9 dead, 1,348 injured in Punjab road accidents

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.