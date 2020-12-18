UrduPoint.com
US Vice President, Second Lady Get COVID-19 Vaccination In Public

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

US Vice President, Second Lady Get COVID-19 Vaccination in Public

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Second Lady Karen Pence received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccination in public on Friday, becoming the first senior White House officials to undergo the procedure.

"I didn't feel a thing.

Well done, and I appreciate your service to the country," Pence told the team of nurses who administered the vaccines.

The pair was joined by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who was also vaccinated live on television. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, both of whom have already contracted COVID-19, have not said when they will get immunized for the virus.

